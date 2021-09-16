Rochester shooting suspect pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A suspect in a July Rochester shooting has pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County Court. Nautica Delshaun Cox, a 22-year-old from Robbinsdale, is charged in connection to the shooting outside the former Dooley's Pub.

Cox is one of two men charged in the incident.

Todd Banks Jr., 28 from Rochester, was killed in the shooting.

Cox is being charged with three counts of aiding and abetting a second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Cox and the other suspect Derrick Timothy Days are benig held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million bail. Days appears in court next week.

