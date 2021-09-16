RYDER CUP ’21: Facts & figures from golf’s most intense show

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — It almost feels as though the Americans and Europeans are trading places for the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup. This time it’s the Americans who have the most rookies, six of them. Europe has beefed up its team with the experience of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. The captains are Padraig Harrington and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. The venue is Whistling Straits, which has hosted the PGA Championship three times in the last 17 years. The defending Ryder Cup champion? That would be Europe, of course.