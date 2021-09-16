Wabasha-Kellogg Football Excited to Be Back Under the Lights

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) - There really is nothing like it.

"Friday night was special, the lights, when we really hit that national anthem you got to close your eyes that's when it really became real," said Wabasha-Kellogg Head Coach Tim Klingbeil.

What was real was that the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons were back playing football for the first time in two years.

"Last year was tough, it was really hard. We were about to play, about to play shut us down on Thursday. Then the next week about to play about to play shut down our opponent again and by week three they shut us down," Klingbeil said.

"It's really just something to look forward to after the covid year, everybody got kind of down and the seniors last year lost they're senior season. So now we're kind of getting back to it," Wabasha-Kellogg Student Manager Josie Wodele.

But getting back hasn't been the easiest. The Falcons have 19 players on the roster many with little to no varsity experience.

"I think we got a lot of hard working kids out here. We got kids that they've never played football before and they're working their tails off out here getting better. There's some of us that I think we've taken like 300 snaps so far this year on either special teams, offense or defense," Wabasha-Kellogg Senior Adam Dunagan said.

"This year we've started off, combined lost both our games 96 to nothing, but I think I'm having the most fun I've had in years and I'm always going to have that perspective going forward," Klingbeil said.

It's been fun because everyone gets to be apart of the experience from first year players, to managers.

"I've been having a lot of fun, normally we'll hang out sometimes after practice or something like that or at a volleyball game I crowd surfed with everyone," Wabasha-Kellogg Freshman Matthew Fox said.

"I love it cause I've always loved managing football. Since the first time I tried it, I knew I wanted to do it for the rest of my school career," Wodele said.

Even the entire town.

"There's quite a lot of alumni that are in the area that come to the games. I know my family's a big football family and I know a lot of people missed it last year. You even saw when we went to Randolph there was a lot of people that came and supported us even though that's a pretty far drive for us," Dunagan said.

To them its bigger than wins and losses.

"Small town football is about community, comradery, coming together. Its having one side of the bleachers blue, one side red and its not so much about wins and losses. Winning isn't everything, giving the effort to win is," Klingbeil said.