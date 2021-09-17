4-year old killed by fallen branch in Mankato storm

MANKATO, Minn, (KTTC) -- A 4-year-old girl died early Friday morning after a tree branch fell on the tent she was inside of during a storm.

Officials say public safety responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report that a tree branch had fallen on an occupied tent in Land of Memories Park in Mankato.

Officers found the 4-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures.

The girl was taken to the local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Other family members inside the tent at the time of the incident were unharmed.