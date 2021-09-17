Skip to Content

4-year old killed by fallen branch in Mankato storm

1:37 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories

MANKATO, Minn, (KTTC) -- A 4-year-old girl died early Friday morning after a tree branch fell on the tent she was inside of during a storm.

Officials say public safety responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report that a tree branch had fallen on an occupied tent in Land of Memories Park in Mankato.

Officers found the 4-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures.

The girl was taken to the local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Other family members inside the tent at the time of the incident were unharmed.

KTTC

