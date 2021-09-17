B-Town Bistro celebrates successful opening

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Byron High School's student-run food truck had a successful 2021 opening Friday morning.

B-Town Bistro, a 'street eats' food truck run by Byron high school students, sold out of all its food within the hour of its first event.

The B-Town Bistro is open to the community twice a week. The next opportunity to grab lunch there is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Byron Middle School.

The food truck is run by the advanced Family and Consumer Science and advanced Business class students.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two Byron High School classes team up to start food truck business (kttc.com)