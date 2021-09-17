Biden and global leaders meet to push for more action on climate

President Joe Biden is trying to hammer out the world’s next steps against rapidly worsening climate change in a private, virtual session with a small group of other global leaders.

Friday’s session at the White House opened with Biden announcing a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks from oil and gas rigs and other sources.

Leaders of European blocs and the U.N. joined a handful of other national leaders in the private White House talks.

The White House sessions and other upcoming ones are trying to ensure that world leaders come to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in November with significant new commitments to cut climate-wrecking oil, gas and coal emissions.