BLOOD DONORS NEEDED: Mayo Clinic asks community to step up during national blood shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic says it's in urgent need for O+ and O- blood donations, and the hospital is asking for the community to step up, and roll up their sleeves to help.

Typically, about 70 percent of the hospital's need comes from its own donor pool, and outside vendors are able to supply the rest. But, due to a national blood shortage, vendors don't have any extra blood to share.

"It makes it extremely difficult to get it anywhere else. So, we are counting on the community to help us out," Mayo Clinic Recruiting and Marketing Coordinator Kim Schmidt said.

Dale Nelson has been donating blood at Mayo Clinic since 1982. On Friday, he hit a significant milestone: 40 gallons donated. One donation, or one unit of blood, can help three patients.

"You take 40 gallons, 320 donations, times three, that's a thousand people I've helped," he said.

One unit, or one donation of blood, can help three patients.

While regulars like Nelson keep coming in, Schmidt says more of the community needs to step up to meet the demand. She says it's hard to know how long the shortage will last.

"It's anybody's guess, really. We have not seen a pandemic before," she said. "Never in my ten years that I've been here as a recruitment and marketing coordinator have I ever seen the need as great as it is right now."

As someone who has experienced what it's like waiting for a family member needing the life-saving gift, Schmidt puts it into perspective.

"If you can only imagine that it was your mother, your father or child that required blood and you were waiting, and told perhaps that surgery couldn't happen because that blood wasn't' available, how devastating that would be," Schmidt said. "So, we are really asking the community, please help us."

Due to COVID and social distancing protocols, Mayo Clinic is asking community members to make appointments. You can make an appointment to donate blood at the Hilton Building, First Floor or Saint Marys Campus Joseph Building by calling 507-284-4475.

The Hilton building is open for donations Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and open to 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. The Saint Marys Campus donation site is running Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the blood donation program, click here.