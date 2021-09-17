Chilly night ahead before weekend warm-up

We're in for a chilly night tonight with low temperatures dropping down to the mid to low 40s! It's been 111 days since Rochester has seen a temperature below 45-degrees (our last was May 29). If you're planning on spending time outside later this evening, you may want to have an extra layer or two to throw on!

Even though we'll start out cool tomorrow morning, we'll warm up nicely through the afternoon into the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast with plenty of sunshine overhead. The warming trend continues for Sunday with highs reaching the 80s! Winds will be stronger, coming out of the south with some gusts near 30 mph.

A cold front is set to move through early next week and will bring a chance for rain with it. The exact timing of when that front moves through has been shifting between Monday and Tuesday over the past few days. Right now it looks like we'll see some showers for Monday evening and overnight to Tuesday. Temperatures will have a hard time rebounding behind that front and will stay in the 60s for the following days.