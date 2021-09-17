Early voting begins on Minneapolis policing ballot question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Early voting is underway in Minneapolis, a day after the Minnesota Supreme ruled that the votes will be counted on a ballot question over whether the city should replace its police department with a new Department of Public Safety. Supporters of the proposed charter amendment say it’s the only way to fix an intransigent culture of brutal policing that culminated with the death of George Floyd last summer. Opponents say too many questions about how the new department would work remain unanswered. Public safety is also expected to figure prominently in the mayor’s race and the 13 City Council races.