Friday’s Scores

10:44 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Breck def. St. Paul Academy, 25-9, 25-22, 25-22

Kimball def. Royalton

LILA def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-3, 25-5, 25-11

Liberty Classical def. Hmong Academy, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21

Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17

Red Wing def. Austin

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-15, 27-25, 25-12

Heritage Christian Academy Invitational=

Hutchinson def. South St. Paul, 25-8, 25-7

Hutchinson def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-18

Mabel-Canton def. Fridley, 25-12, 25-6

West Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-20, 25-17

West Lutheran def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

