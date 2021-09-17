Judge: Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out can endanger disabled kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has again blocked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee from allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements aimed at limiting coronavirus infections in Shelby County. U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman issued a preliminary injunction on Friday for schools in Tennessee’s largest county. Parents in two Memphis suburbs are suing on behalf of their children with health problems. They argue that the Republican governor’s executive order has endangered these students and harmed their ability to attend classes in person by allowing others to opt out of a mask mandate and spread infections.