Jury selected for Georgia prisoner accused of killing guards

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection has wrapped up in the trial of one of two Georgia prisoners accused of killing two guards more than four years ago. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished choosing a jury Friday, and opening statements are set to begin Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Donnie Rowe in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue in June 2017. Rowe and Ricky Dubose are accused of using the guards’ guns to shoot them while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta. They were arrested in Tennessee a few days later. Dubose also faces the death penalty and will be tried separately.