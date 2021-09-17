Skip to Content

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

11:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one stunning afternoon, President Joe Biden was dealt a trio of punishing setbacks. The challenges are emblematic of the difficulty he has faced trying to overcome defining tests like the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Afghanistan and the need to be a more reliable partner to shaken allies. The wave of bad headlines came just as the White House aimed to implement a September reset, moving to refocus on Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda and galvanize divided Democrats in attempt to turn the page on the most challenging stretch of his young term.

