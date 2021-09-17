Skip to Content

Pelé takes ‘a little step back’ in recovery from surgery

New
3:47 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pele took “a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon according to his daughter Kely Nascimento. She said Friday that he is now “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital. She did not comment on local media reports saying the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is back in intensive care. Kely Nascimento posted a picture with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content