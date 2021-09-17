Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting what they call the “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Those are the 60 or so people held behind bars of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot. The persistent attempts by Trump and others to rewrite the narrative around the violence and panic of the day, and the ever-increasing volatility around the politics of the 2020 election have made it impossible to predict what may happen. But police, who have been criticized as unprepared in January, are taking no chances.