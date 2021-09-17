Judge: Prosecutors can’t show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge says prosecutors can’t argue a man who shot three people, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is linked to the Proud Boys white nationalist group. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, faces multiple charges in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha. Prosecutors asked Judge Bruce Schroeder if they can argue at trial in November that Rittenhouse’s beliefs align with the Proud Boys and he traveled to the protests because the group advocates violence against Black Lives Matter supporters. Schroeder ruled Friday that there’s no evidence Rittenhouse was affiliated with the group on the night of the shootings.