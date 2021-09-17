Second quadruple homicide suspect turns himself in

DUNN COUNTY, Wisc. (KTTC) -- A second suspect connected to a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has turned himself in. The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs surrendered to police in his home state of Arizona.

Police had been searching for Suggs, calling him 'armed and dangerous.' Suggs will be extradited to Wisconsin.

His arrest comes a day after another suspect, Darren McWright was arrested in St. Paul. McWright is being charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.

Both suspects were wanted in connection to the deaths of four people found in an abandoned SUV in Dunn County. Initial reports indicate they all died from gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, McWright was spotted meeting with one of the victims at a St. Paul bar the night before the bodies were found.

One of the victims was the father of a two-year-old from Rochester: Rochester girl loses father in Dunn County quadruple homicide (kttc.com)

The victims found in that abandoned SUV were identified by Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

"Nitosha Flug- Presley, 30-years-old, Matthew Pettus, 26-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 35-year-old and Jasmine Sturm 30-year-old,” Sheriff Bygd said after the discovery earlier this week.

Sheriff Bygd explains the relationship between the victims as, two being siblings and two were dating.