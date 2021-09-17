Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Dakota,

Goodhue, southeastern Rice, southern Washington, western Pepin and

Pierce Counties through 345 AM CDT…

At 317 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Inver Grove Heights to near Kenyon.

Movement was east at 70 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Pine Island around 330 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Red Wing,

Ellsworth, Bay City and Frontenac.

This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 104.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH