Thursday’s Scores

1:00 am Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fort Atkinson 29, Portage 16

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Martin Luther 7

Milwaukee King 38, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 8

Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 39, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0

Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir def. Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning, forfeit

New Berlin Eisenhower 20, New Berlin West 7

Regis 36, Durand 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Associated Press

