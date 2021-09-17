Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Pierz, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Alden-Conger def. Nicollet, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
BOLD def. Melrose, 25-19, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Sacred Heart, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Barnum def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 25-14
Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17
Big Lake def. St. Francis, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Brainerd def. Fergus Falls, 25-16, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-12
Brandon-Evansville def. Ashby, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
Breckenridge def. Barnesville, 13-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11
Byron def. Pine Island, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Caledonia def. St. Charles, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19
Cambridge-Isanti def. Becker, 24-26, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23
Canby def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-7, 25-7, 25-12
Cannon Falls def. Lake City, 26-28, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9
Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Central Minnesota Christian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
Chisago Lakes def. North Branch, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9
Cromwell def. Silver Bay, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Crookston def. NCEUH, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21
Crosby-Ironton def. Aitkin, 27-25, 25-11, 25-23
DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Frazee, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18
Dover-Eyota def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 3-1
Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12
East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17
Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-14, 27-25
Edgerton def. Adrian, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21
Esko def. South Ridge, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20
Faribault def. Albert Lea, 3-0
Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 3-2
Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-6, 29-27
Forest Lake def. Andover, 3-1
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-8
Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-8, 25-18, 25-10
Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 3-0
Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11, 18-25, 15-4
Henning def. Menahga, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Ogilvie, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20
Holdingford def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-11, 25-16, 24-26, 25-14
Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16
Kimball def. Royalton, 3-0
Kittson County Central def. Warroad, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23
Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Lanesboro def. Southland, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
Luverne def. Windom, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-15, 25-7
Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Mahtomedi def. South St. Paul, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12
Mankato West def. New Prague, 25-20, 25-23, 12-25, 26-24
Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-16, 31-29
Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Milaca def. Zimmerman, 3-0
Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Minneota def. Renville County West, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 3-0
Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15
Montevideo def. Morris/Benson Area Co-op, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Monticello def. Princeton, 26-28, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Two Harbors, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19
Mountain Lake Co-op def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 12-25, 25-15, 25-14
Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 16-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
New Richland-H-E-G def. Triton, 25-15, 29-27, 21-25, 25-21
New York Mills def. Sebeka, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13
North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27
PACT Charter def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 3-0
Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Park Rapids def. Detroit Lakes, 13-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10
Pequot Lakes def. Staples-Motley, 25-10, 25-11, 25-7
Perham def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 25-14, 25-9
Prior Lake def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 17-15
Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12
Red Rock Central def. Murray County Central, 25-23, 25-16, 25-16
Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-20, 15-9
Rochester Mayo def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 9-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 15-11
Roseau def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
Rush City def. Braham, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15
Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-6, 25-16, 25-10
Shakopee def. Burnsville, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Simley def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 3-0
Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-13, 25-9
Springfield def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Little Falls, 25-13, 25-15, 25-8
St. Croix Lutheran def. Nova Classical Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
St. Croix Prep def. New Life Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13
Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-12, 25-10, 25-18
Stewartville def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 28-26, 25-11, 25-14
Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14
Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10
United South Central def. Maple River, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 31-29, 18-16
Virginia def. International Falls, 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 30-28
Visitation def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-14, 13-25, 25-17
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-23, 25-15, 25-11
Waseca def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-10, 19-25, 25-10
Watertown-Mayer def. Annandale, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
West Central def. Hancock, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-14, 32-30, 25-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com