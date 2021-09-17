US envoy: Qatar plane takes more Americans from Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Washington’s peace envoy says a Qatar Airways flight has taken more Americans out of Afghanistan, the third such airlift by the Mideast carrier since the Taliban takeover and the U.S. troop pullout from the country. Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted on Friday he’s “grateful that more Americans were able to leave on a Qatar Airways flight.” It comes amid rising concerns over the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban. The new Islamic rulers ordered that boys but not girls from grades six to 12, and male teachers but no women teachers return to school and resume classes on Saturday. The order was issued by the now Taliban-run education ministry.