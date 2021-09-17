WHO director: Lebanon’s brain drain threat to health sector

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Health Organization’s director general is deeply concerned about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the people’s wellbeing. He says the migration of health care workers is particularly worrisome. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been in Lebanon over the past two days, meeting with senior officials, visiting health facilities and talking to medical professionals. He told reporters on Friday that Lebanon needs emergency and development support. He said health care workers are leaving Lebanon in large numbers and says this will pose a serious problems for years to come.