Woman recovering from rare form of pneumonia caused by hot tub speaks out

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) --A woman who caught a rare disease from an Albert Lea hotel is now speaking out about her experience.

Back in July, Lori Haler was fighting for her life at Mayo Clinic after contracting Legionnaires Disease following a stay at the Ramada Hotel in Albert Lea.

She said she went into the hotel's hot tub and a few days later she was sick.

"Basically I thought I had COVID, and that I was very sick with COVID because it was all the same symptoms. The flu-like symptoms, the coughing, the fever, the not breathing," she said.

As her symptoms worsened her family brought her to Mayo Clinic where she stayed for more than a month.

"It was heartbreaking knowing she was so terrified and so alone in there when there was nothing we could do about it except go see her a couple of times a day," Haler's daughter, Lexy Munkberg said.

Haler said she didn't remember going to the hospital.

"The only thing I really remember from that moment... I woke up, was trying to take the tubes out of my mouth so I could talk, and they kept telling me not to, not to touch them. 'Don't touch the tubes!'" she said.

Haler was also confused about where she was or what had happened. However, her family support pushed her through.

"I was excited and I cried, and they cried. I still cry thinking about all of it," she said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Legionnaires is caused by bacteria that lives in warm water. Furthermore, when the warm water is not properly disinfected and is inhaled by a person they can contract the disease.

The disease is a rare form of pneumonia.

"When I was in the hospital after I woke up, all the skin started peeling off my body. I would peel it in like layers off my hand and stuff. It was all over my body like that, and my hair was falling out. I've got bald spots in my head from brushing my hair, and my hair just falls out. I've had Kidney failure, septic shock. I've had dialysis. I have the scars on my neck. There are a lot of things that can happen when you do get Legionnaires," Haler said.

Haler is originally from Alden, Minnesota. She was visiting Munkberg who lives in Albert Lea. She now is at Munkberg's home to fully recover.

"This has been a nightmare to deal with and everything that's happened afterward is still going. Nobody can tell me how long I'm not going to be able to work, or do things, or walk right because I walk with a walker right now. So it's been difficult," she said.

She also hopes that anyone who owns a spa understands how to properly keep it safe for use.

"Make sure that you are following the guidelines because this can come out of nowhere. We never expected this," Haler said.

The Department of Health recommended the spa at the Albert Lea Ramada be removed, which is something Haler says she was happy to hear.

