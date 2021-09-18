Annual “Dogs Downtown” event returns to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After a difficult 2020, "Dogs Downtown," a popular Rochester event, made a comeback this year. The public was welcome to bring their pups to Peace Plaza to enjoy vendors, a dog and human beer garden and a photo booth Saturday afternoon.

"I just love seeing everyone coming out and showing off their dogs and enjoying the day," said Rochester Downtown Alliance Director of Events Kanika Couchene.

Usually held in August, organizers decided to move "Dogs Downtown" to September in hopes the weather would be slightly cooler and more accommodating for the dogs.

"Everybody kind of walking around with their dogs and being able to enjoy it in a friendly and safe environment is really fun," Couchene added.

Rochester Downtown Alliance says it's excited to host Dogs Downtown again in 2021 after many people got dogs during the COVID-19 pandemic.