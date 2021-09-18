Camper is a total loss after SE Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester firefighters are investigating after a camper caught fire in SE Rochester early Saturday morning.

It happened a little after 3 a.m., at Bob's Mobile Home Park. When Rochester Fire Department got to the scene, the camper was engulfed and the fire had started to spread to nearby sheds.

After extinguishing the blaze, RFD determined the camper was a total loss. A storage shed close by also caught on fire and sustained $15,000 in damage.

No one was hurt.