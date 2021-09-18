CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH: 3rd Annual Crushing Koopas and Childhood Cancer Mario Kart Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Ever since their son Nathan was diagnosed with cancer, the Herber family has been putting on the Mario Kart Tournament event to raise money as a way to pay it forward to those that have helped them through the difficult times.

The Super Herber Bros. Foundation supports various causes including childhood cancer, epilepsy and food allergies. On Saturday, the foundation hosted its 3rd annual Mario Kart tournament.

The family says video games have been a constant joy for their three boys who have complex medical problems. It was just one inspiration for starting the Super Herber Bros Foundation.

"My son Nathan, when he was in intense chemotherapy, the thing that got him through the toughest days, the chemo, the spinal taps, the pokes and prods, the blood tests, it has always been video games," said Andy Herber.

"Once you're diagnosed with cancer, there's no end. So, it's a nice way for us to come out of isolation, which we lived in for a very very long time for the sake of protecting our immunocompromised son, and get to see family and friends and get to see the kids just be kids," Nathan's mom Becky Herber said.

After two and a half years, Nathan is considered to be in remission from cancer. His parents say they have learned to appreciate every single day that is given to them.

For more information on the Super Herber Bros. Foundation, click here.