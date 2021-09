ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- What started as a recreational fire, resulted in $20,000 in damage.

Rochester firefighters responded to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 300th block of 27th Street in NE Rochester. When crews arrived on scene, the blaze had spread to a detached garage.

RFD was able to put the fire out, but there was significant damage to the garage.

No injuries were reported.