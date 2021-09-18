July-like temperatures for Sunday

It was a beautiful Saturday today with clear blue skies and very comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s. Even warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday, after a warm front moves through overnight tonight. The warm front will bring the return of very strong winds out of the south, gusting towards 30 mph by Sunday afternoon. However, that will help warm high temperatures into the 80s!

Then a big drop in temperatures comes on Monday as a very strong cold front moves through. Along with cooler air, this front will bring scattered showers for the second half of Monday, mainly after the noon hour. A few thunderstorms are possible but we're not currently looking at a severe potential. Due to the strength of the front, we could see some decent rainfall totals to start the workweek!

Monday is our only rain chance of the week. Sunshine returns for the remainder of the workweek but despite the sunny conditions, temperatures will remain in the 60s. We'll definitely be in fall spirits for the first official day of fall on Wednesday!

Have a great rest of your weekend!