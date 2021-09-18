Med City Arts Festival celebrates Rochester artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Art of all kinds was celebrated in downtown Rochester Saturday afternoon in the "Med City Arts Festival." The festival includes artist vendors, make and take art classes, as well as a scavenger hunt with more than $400 in gift card prizes.

"I love the whole thing. It's very energizing for me. I love to organize and put stuff on like this," said Med City Arts Festival Co-chair Julie Johns.

In order to celebrate visual arts, musical artists and bands took over the stage from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Festival organizers say they do have a long term goal when it comes to Rochester artists and their art.

"It's to bring an event like "Art Prize," which is in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Rochester. That is a week long, well, a ten day long, event that's a worldwide art competition," said Johns.

For now, "Med City Arts Festival" is starting out small with its own competition, where a jury of professionals will determine the top five entries in each art category.

For more information on Med City Arts Festival events and competitions, here is its website.