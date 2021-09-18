Skip to Content

Med City Arts Festival celebrates Rochester artists

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:45 pm
6:41 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Art of all kinds was celebrated in downtown Rochester Saturday afternoon in the "Med City Arts Festival." The festival includes artist vendors, make and take art classes, as well as a scavenger hunt with more than $400 in gift card prizes.

"I love the whole thing. It's very energizing for me. I love to organize and put stuff on like this," said Med City Arts Festival Co-chair Julie Johns.

In order to celebrate visual arts, musical artists and bands took over the stage from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Festival organizers say they do have a long term goal when it comes to Rochester artists and their art.

"It's to bring an event like "Art Prize," which is in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Rochester. That is a week long, well, a ten day long, event that's a worldwide art competition," said Johns.

For now, "Med City Arts Festival" is starting out small with its own competition, where a jury of professionals will determine the top five entries in each art category.

For more information on Med City Arts Festival events and competitions, here is its website.

Author Profile Photo

Carli Petrus

More Stories

Skip to content