Mourners in California honor 2 Marines killed in Afghanistan

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Mourners in Southern California said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to two Marines killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan. Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Cpl. Hunter Lopez were among 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans, on August 26. Both young men were remembered for their last heroic acts. A church pastor said Nikoui pulled three families to safety and went back to the airport to rescue a child when the bomb went off. And according to Riverside County’s sheriff, Lopez was rescuing children from a rioting mob before the blast took his life.