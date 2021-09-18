Ober scheduled to start for Twins at Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins (65-83, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-65, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (12-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -170, Twins +145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 41-31 on their home turf. Toronto is slugging .464 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .615 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 46 home runs.

The Twins have gone 31-43 away from home. Minnesota has a collective .240 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .285.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Pineda recorded his seventh victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Hyun Jin Ryu registered his ninth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 78 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Polanco leads the Twins with 149 hits and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .301 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Twins: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Jose Berrios: (abdominal), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.