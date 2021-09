ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Flu season is right around the corner and Olmsted Medical Center is ready.

OMC is opening up a drive-thru Influenza vaccination clinic on Monday. The clinic runs Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sept. 20. The clinic will finish Oct. 13.

No appointment is necessary. If weather disrupts the drive-thru clinic, OMC says to keep a close eye on its Facebook page, linked here.