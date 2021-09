MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in the first 20 minutes, the 25-year old’s first multi-goal game in MLS, and Minnesota United beat the LA Galaxy 3-2. Ethan Finlay got behind the defense and ran onto a through ball by Franco Fragapane before bending a skipping shot between Klinsmann and the post in the 66th minute. The Galaxy (11-9-5) are winless in their last six games.