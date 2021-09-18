Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Cambridge-Isanti def. Ellsworth, 25-13, 25-10
Chatfield def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. North Lakes Academy, 25-14, 25-14
New London-Spicer def. Minnewaska
Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Winona Cotter, 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23
St. Cloud Tech def. St. Agnes, 25-8, 25-17
Crosby-Ironton Tournament=
Ada-Borup def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-14, 25-20
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11
Barnum def. Aitkin, 25-21, 25-8
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-13
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Little Falls, 25-17, 25-13
Hermantown def. Pillager, 17-25, 25-23, 15-3
Little Falls def. East Central, 25-23, 25-11
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Upsala, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10
Pine River-Backus def. Silver Bay, 25-16, 25-6
Verndale def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-18
3rd Place=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hermantown, 25-18, 25-12
Farmington Invitational=
Andover def. Jordan
Mayer-Lutheran def. Winona
Mounds View def. Owatonna
New Prague def. St. Charles
Osseo def. Mahtomedi
Heritage Christian Academy Invitational=
Fridley def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-15
Hutchinson def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-3, 25-12
Hutchinson def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-8, 25-8
Spectrum def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-15
West Lutheran def. South St. Paul, 25-21, 25-24
Hudson Invitational=
Cambridge-Isanti def. Prescott, Wis., 25-18, 25-20
Somerset, Wis. def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 27-25
Jackson County Central Invitational=
New Ulm def. Red Rock Central
Red Rock Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-14
Maple River Invitational=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-16, 25-15
Sibley East def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-20, 25-22
Championship=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sibley East, 26-24, 19-25, 15-11
Semifinal=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Maple River, 25-12, 25-21
Minnetonka Tournament=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-23, 25-11
Chanhassen def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Minnewaska Invitational=
Ashby def. Minnewaska, 19-25, 26-24
Dassel-Cokato def. Lac qui Parle Valley
Kittson County Central def. Dassel-Cokato
Kittson County Central def. Ortonville
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Kittson County Central, 25-20, 25-23
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Ortonville
Lakeview def. Ashby
Lakeview def. Minnewaska
New London-Spicer def. Lakeview, 25-11, 26-24
Ortonville def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-22, 14-25
Two Rivers Invitational=
Holy Family Catholic def. St. Agnes, 25-16, 25-16
Holy Family Catholic def. St. Paul Academy
Holy Family Catholic def. St. Paul Harding, 25-17, 25-8
Holy Family Catholic def. Two Rivers, 25-23, 23-25
St. Agnes def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-18
St. Cloud Tech def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-18
St. Cloud Tech def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-15
St. Paul Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-15, 0-0
St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Academy, 20-25, 25-0
Tartan def. St. Agnes, 25-19, 25-19
Tartan def. St. Paul Academy, 25-20, 25-0
Two Rivers def. St. Agnes, 26-24, 26-12
Two Rivers def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-18, 25-19
Two Rivers def. St. Paul Academy
Two Rivers def. St. Paul Harding
Two Rivers def. Tartan
Wabasso Tournament=
Gold Division=
BOLD def. Wabasso, 25-21, 25-22
MACCRAY def. BOLD, 25-22, 25-16
MACCRAY def. Pipestone, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7
Pool A=
MACCRAY def. Redwood Valley, 25-18, 25-13
MACCRAY def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-13, 25-20
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-13
Wabasso def. MACCRAY, 19-25, 25-23
Wabasso def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-19
Wabasso def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 12-25
Pool B=
BOLD def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-18, 25-18
BOLD def. Pipestone, 25-21, 25-20
BOLD def. St. Clair, 25-14, 25-17
Central Minnesota Christian def. St. Clair, 25-22, 25-10
Pipestone def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 26-24
Pipestone def. St. Clair, 25-18, 25-13
Silver Division=
Central Minnesota Christian def. Redwood Valley, 25-16, 25-21
Central Minnesota Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. St. Clair, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11
