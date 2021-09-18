Semien’s 40th homer lifts Blue Jays back into playoff spot

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs as the Blue Jays rebounded from a 7-3 loss and improved to a big league-best 14-3 in September. Toronto moved a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card berth, one game behind Boston. Steven Matz (won his fourth straight decision, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings