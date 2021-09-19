Berríos tops old team, Jays score 5 in first, beat Twins 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held their playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Toronto began the day one game behind AL wild-card leader Boston and a half-game ahead of the third-place New York Yankees. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays improved to 15-3 in September. Traded to Toronto on July 30 after six seasons with the Twins, Berríos faced his ex-teammates for the first time. He allowed three runs and four hits to win for the fourth time in five starts, and improved to 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 10 starts with the Blue Jays.