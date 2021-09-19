Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota celebrates 125th birthday

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Christ Lutheran Church was built in 1896, and Sunday was its 125th birthday.

Dozens of people gathered for food and cake to celebrate the major anniversary in the church's parking lot.

Many were members of the congregation, but for this service, many from out of town were also in attendance.

Some even came from out of state to celebrate the milestone.

Things were very different then, but the things that are important still remain.

"The people have been able to gather for all these years to hear about our savior. To teach their children and it's been a reason to celebrate on a day likes this," said Pastor Wayne Schoch.

Back in 1896, the church started out with 33 families. Today, there are more than 700 members, including a school with 51 children.