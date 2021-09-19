Emmys vow a ‘good time’ after bleak year; ‘Crown’ may rule

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some. That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” Each is seen as a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations. More than the shows would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance — to the dismay of their competitors. The Emmy Awards are airing Sunday night on CBS.