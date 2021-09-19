New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

NEW YORK (AP) — New details have emerged on a brawl outside a popular New York City restaurant between several out-of-town visitors and an employee over the restaurant’s requirement that the guests show proof of vaccination. Attorneys for Carmine’s and for three women from Texas who are facing charges tell the New York Times that the women had provided documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations but that the altercation escalated after two men who joined the party didn’t have proof. An attorney for the women told The Times the white hostess suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur. An attorney representing Carmine’s denied the claim.