Scattered storms possible Monday; Cooler, fall-like conditions expected this week

As we wrap up a beautiful weekend, quiet and clear conditions are on tap tonight. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A mix of sun and clouds will start off Monday, but an approaching cold front will bring our next chance of rain and storms to the region for the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa after Noon Monday and look to wrap up after 10 pm. There is a low risk for severe weather in our area, so a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern with strong winds and small hail secondary concerns in any strong to severe storms. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-70s with south winds at 10-15 mph. Rainfall amounts look to range from 0.50" to 1.50" with isolated pockets of 2" of rain possible by early Tuesday morning.

Cooler and drier weather settles in for the remainder of the week, following the passing of a cold front Monday evening. High pressure will move in Tuesday, bringing sunshine and quiet, fall weather to the region. Tuesday and Wednesday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s with widespread sunshine. Thursday will feel a little more seasonal with highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Another beautiful weekend is possible for our area with highs in the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday with abundant sunshine. Temperatures in the low 70s are expected for Sunday with mainly sunny skies.