Weekend shootings leave 11 people injured in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say there were seven shootings over a 26-hour span across Minneapolis between Saturday and Sunday morning that left 11 people injured. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition. KSTP-TV reports that the first shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. Police responded to a hospital where a man had been dropped off with gunshot wounds. He told police he was robbed at gunpoint and was shot while fighting back. Police say he is expected to survive.