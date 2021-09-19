Skip to Content

Weekend shootings leave 11 people injured in Minneapolis

9:17 am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say there were seven shootings over a 26-hour span across Minneapolis between Saturday and Sunday morning that left 11 people injured. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition. KSTP-TV reports that the first shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. Police responded to a hospital where a man had been dropped off with gunshot wounds. He told police he was robbed at gunpoint and was shot while fighting back. Police say he is expected to survive.

Associated Press

