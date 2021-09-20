Athlete of the Week – Claire Loftus, Mayo Tennis

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Mayo Head Tennis Coach Jeff Demaray can only think of one player like Claire Loftus.

"Caitlin Lopirinzi, 2003 that was a state champion, individual state champion and she'd probably be the only one I can compare her to right now, but Caitlin won that when she was a senior and she's in ninth grade being a top five player that's unbelievable," Demaray said.

Already one of the state's better players as an eighth grader, Loftus is dominating the competition in her freshman season currently fifth in the class AA coaches poll..

"Honestly I can't really believe it because when I think about it there's so many older people that I would think would be better, but the thought that I can compete with them is really exciting," Claire Loftus said.

This year she's added more power and her game is already nearly spotless.

"She dictates the point. She's forward, she finishes and she's really improved her serve as well so she really does not have a weak spot any more," Demaray said.

The proof is in the pudding too as Loftus's play has helped lead Mayo to number two in the polls and recently a win for the first time since 2008 over perennial powerhouse Edina.

"We were pretty much talking about that since the start of the season because we knew that we had the team to do it and that they weren't so strong, but it was really exciting that we could get that win," Loftus said.

Its the first notch in what could be a great career.

"Winning a state title would be really exciting and I think that I do have the potential to do it so I hope that sometime in the future I can," Loftus said.

"I absolutely believe she's going to go D1 I mean somewhere. Where? Its really up to her and how much she improves," Demaray said.