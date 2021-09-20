Bicyclist who died following crash near Chaska was ski coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was struck near Chaska last month and later died. Sixty-six-year-old John Dyste was hit by a driver Aug. 31 near the intersection of county roads 40 and 11. Authorities have not explained the circumstances leading up to the crash. Dyste, of Carver, died Sept. 8 at Hennepin County Medical Center. Dyste was the nordic ski coach at St. Louis Park High School. Athletic director Andy Ewald says Dyste loved nordic skiing, his student athletes and sharing his knowledge about the sport.