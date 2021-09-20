Cool and dry conditions this week
Cool conditions will settle in this week with high temperatures sitting steadily in the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be strong out of the west-northwest Tuesday around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower 40s through Saturday night. Temperatures will warm slightly by Sunday and Monday reaching near 70-degrees.
Rainfall amounts reached near 1-1.25" in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. We received just over 1.0" of rainfall at KTTC. Area-wide, totals ranged from 0.50-1.50" of rain. Dry conditions are expected the rest of the week.
Nick