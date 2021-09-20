Dodge County man arrested for impersonating a federal agent

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a Dodge County man for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk made this announcement Monday.

Court documents show Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center, was impersonating a Department of Homeland Security agent on August 17.

An investigation revealed Simmons used a fake name of “Rey Reeves.” He would use this false identity on social media. He had roughly 10,000 followers on TikTok. In these posts he would show this law enforcement gear and refer explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.

Simmons has never been employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security.



Law enforcement is asking anyone who has interacted with Simmons to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine is prosecuting the case.