Dutch court: Syrian brothers guilty of Jabhat al-Nusra roles

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted two Syrian brothers of holding leading roles in the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group in their home country between 2011 and 2014. The verdicts Monday mark the first time Dutch judges have convicted a suspect of leadership in a Syrian extremist organization. One brother was sentenced to 15 years and nine months, the other to 11 years and 9 months. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules. The Dutch court said in its verdicts that Jabhat al-Nusra carried out attacks targeting the regime of President Bashar Assad.