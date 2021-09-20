East Libya forces say 2 helicopters crashed, killing 2

CAIRO (AP) — Forces loyal to a powerful Libyan commander say two military planes crashed over a village in eastern Libya, killing at least two officers. The self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces said the two helicopters collided in the air on Sunday over the village of Msus, which is 130 kilometers, or about 81 miles, southeast of the city of Benghazi. The group did not provide the cause of the crash and said they were on a military mission. The forces are led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter and control eastern and most of southern Libya.