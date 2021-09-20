Hayfield motorcyclist killed after collision with semi-truck

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Hayfield man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 40-year-old Joshua Peterson was killed at the Highway 42 and Wabasha County Road 14 intersection at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Peterson was northbound on his Harley-Davidson on Highway 42 and the semi-truck was westbound on County Road 14 when they collided.

Peterson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 42-year-old Plainview man driving the semi-truck was not injured.