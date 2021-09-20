Judge tosses some convictions against ex-Massachusetts mayor

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday tossed out several convictions against the Massachusetts mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock overturned eight counts of the jury’s guilty verdict against against ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia. The judge said prosecutors failed to prove the counts during trial. Corriea remains convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud, extortion conspiracy and extortion, but the trimming of his convictions will undoubtedly impact the punishment he receives. Correia maintains that he is innocent.